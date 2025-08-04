‘Basic politeness is a luxury’: US returnee’s viral post reignites India’s civic sense debate

A Reddit post from a US returnee lamenting the everyday rudeness encountered in India has gone viral, triggering a flurry of emotional responses from fellow users. The original post, titled “The general rudeness in India gets on my nerves,” was shared by a user who recently moved back to India after over a decade in the United States.

Advertisement

Having relocated to the National Capital Region (NCR) three months ago, the user detailed their struggles with readjusting to life in India — particularly with what they described as a "deeply ingrained" culture of unprofessionalism and impolite behaviour.

Citing incidents at a reputed Delhi clinic and an Aadhaar enrollment centre, they noted how civility was only extended after managerial intervention. Even a request from a neighbour about a security camera came across as “aggressive,” highlighting what the user called a broader issue with tone and attitude.

“I grew up in small cities across India and people were more polite and friendly there,” the post read. “Maybe the US made me soft — or maybe it just taught me that basic politeness shouldn’t be a luxury.”

Advertisement

Despite still practicing habits learned in the US — like saying “thank you” or “hi” — the user shared how such gestures are often met with blank stares, leaving them to re-learn how to “grow a thicker skin.”

The post struck a chord with many online, garnering hundreds of responses from both Indians and members of the diaspora.

One commenter shared a similar awakening: “All my life, I didn’t understand what people meant when they said Indians lack civic sense. But after a year in the US, I saw the contrast sharply — especially on flights back home, where fellow passengers became pushy, cut lines, and intervened unnecessarily.”

Another user linked the issue to broader socio-economic factors: “Life isn’t easy for most Indians — low pay, long hours, and family pressures shape how people interact. If we’re lucky enough to lead a peaceful life, all we can do is try to spread that energy.”

Advertisement

Others reflected on the behavioral shift required to function in India. “During my two-month visit, I found that unless you’re assertive — or even rude — people take advantage of you. It’s a harsh reality. I couldn’t live in a society where I had to fight for basic services every day,” one person wrote.

While the post highlights the dissonance many face after returning to India, it also underscores a deeper conversation about empathy, civic responsibility, and the emotional cost of urban life in the country’s metros.