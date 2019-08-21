Batla House Box Office Collection Day 6: John Abraham's film earns nearly Rs 60 crore

Batla House Box Office Collection: John Abraham's latest film Batla House has witnessed decent growth at the box office. The film's release had clashed with Mission Mangal on Independence Day but still it has managed to earn over Rs 50 crore mark in five days. On Day 6, Batla House raked in Rs 4.78 crore, taking the net collection to Rs 57.82 crore.

Batla House Box Office Collection day-wise:

Day 1 (Opening Day): Rs 15.55 crore

Day 2: Rs 8.84 crore

Day 3: Rs 10.90 crore

Day 4: 12.70 crore

Opening weekend: Rs 47.99 crore

Day 5: Rs 5.05 crore

Day 6: Rs 4.78 crore

Total: Rs 57.82 crore

(As per Taran Adarsh, trade analyst and film critic)

Based on infamous 2008 Batla House encounter case, the Nikhil Advani directorial has received positive reviews from critics. In the film, John Abraham is playing the role of Sanjay Kumar, which is inspired from real-life hero DCP Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, a recipient of Gallantry Award. Batla House is John Abraham's second release of 2019, followed by April release-Romeo Akbar Walter (RAW), which did not perform well at the box office.

The actor's last big hit was 2018 release-Satyamev Jayate, which has minted Rs 80.50 crore so far, reported Bollywood Hungama. John's Batla House needs to continue its momentum at the box office for at least another week to enter Rs 100 crore club.

Also read: Batla House Box Office Collection: John Abraham's latest film crosses Rs 50-crore milestone

Also read: Batla House Box Office Collection Day 4: John Abraham's film inches towards Rs 50 crore