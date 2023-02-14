BCCI announces schedule of WPL 2023, Gujarat Giants to lock horns with Mumbai Indians in opener

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the tournament schedule on Tuesday after the successful inaugural auction of the Women's Premier League.



The league will start from March 4 at DY Patil Stadium with a match between the Gujarat Giants and the Mumbai Indians. In totality, there will be 20 league matches and two playoff games played over the course of 23 days.



On Sunday, March 5, the WPL will have its inaugural double-header, with Royal Challengers Bangalore facing off against Delhi Capitals at the Brabourne Stadium, CCI, and UP Warriorz to compete against Gujarat Giants at DY Patil Stadium in the evening.



The DY Patil Stadium and the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai will host 11 matches each, with the final game of the league round taking place on March 21 at the Brabourne Stadium, CCI, between the UP Warriorz and the Delhi Capitals.



The Eliminator match will happen on March 24 at DY Patil Stadium, with the final scheduled for March 26 at Brabourne Stadium.



The first match of WPL 2023 is scheduled for a start at 3:30 PM IST while all evening matches will start at 7:30 PM IST.

Smriti Mandhana was the top bidder in the auction, sold for a hefty Rs 3.40 crore to Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Harmanpreet Kaur, the captain of Team India, was sold to the Mumbai Indians for Rs 1.80 crore, while the rest of the players from India and around the world made the cut in one of the five franchises.

