BCCI to form committee to decide World Cup venues in India, Jay Shah to handle the task

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is ready to make a committee for deciding the venues for the ODI World Cup 2023, India Today reported. Jay Shah, the BCCI secretary, has been given the responsibility of forming a committee for the organization's Special General Meeting (SGM), which will take place on May 27 in Ahmedabad, the site of the India Premier League Final, India Today quoted sources as saying.

"For World Cup venues, BCCI secretary has been authorised to form a committee that will decide on the World Cup venues in India. The board authorised Jay Shah to form the committee today at special general meeting in Ahmedabad," India Today quoted the source as saying.

The ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023 will start on October 5 and end on November 19. A total of 48 matches will be played in 46 days. The competition will be held entirely in India for the first time; three earlier editions were partially carried out there in 1987, 1996, and 2011.

The BCCI has shortlisted more than ten cities, but the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium is the 'front-runner' to host the high-profile game.

The venues shortlisted for the 50-over World Cup include Nagpur, Bengaluru, Trivandrum, Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Rajkot, Indore, Bengaluru and Dharamshala.

Meanwhile, India and Pakistan are currently arguing over who would host the ODI World Cup in 2023. The Pakistan Cricket Board, led by Najam Sethi, has threatened India that they will not come to the ODI World Cup 2023 if India fails to arrive for the Asia Cup, which is scheduled to take place before the World Cup.

Also Read: IPL 2023 Qualifier 2 Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians: JioCinema sets new viewership record after Shubman Gill’s knock