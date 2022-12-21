'Be authentic': Ex-CEA praises Macron for not taking himself too seriously while watching FIFA final

Former Chief Economic Advisor KV Subramanian on Tuesday praised French President Emmanuel Macron for fully enjoying the FIFA final clash between Argentina and France on December 18.

Commenting on a video in which Macron can be seen celebrating the second goal by star striker Kylian Mbappé, the former CEA said that he was happy to see the French President not taking himself too seriously just because of his position.

Macron was at Qatar's Lusail Stadium, where the final was played, to watch the final between France and Argentina.

In the video, Macron can be seen pumping his hands in the air after Mbappé scored the second goal and leveled the score with Argentina.

That goal was crucial as France which struggled on the field in the first half and till the 80th minute made a dramatic turnaround with two quick goals, both by Mbappé.

"Love seeing this...Glad to see the French PM not taking himself too seriously just bcos of his position and enjoying the game passionately. #BeAuthentic," Subramanian said.

France, however, lost the match but its spectacular comeback twice in the game made it the best-ever final in Fifa history. Macron later came down to the field and consoled Mbappé, who looked visibly distraught by the defeat. The French President made several attempts to comfort the star player, who had revived the hope of France.