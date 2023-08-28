scorecardresearch
Business Today
COMPANIES

NEWS

'Beautiful moment, love this': Pakistanis hail Neeraj Chopra's sportsmanship after photo with Arshad Nadeem goes viral

Chopra can be seen holding an Indian tricolour as he posed for the picture. Nadeem, who managed to secure a silver medal at the championship, also shared a cheerful pose alongside Chopra as he asked him to join for the photo.

SUMMARY
  • Neeraj Chopra called his opponent, Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem, to pose for a photo after the game
  • On Sunday, August 27, Chopra became the first Indian to win a gold medal in the World Athletics Championships
  • Olympics champion Chopra defeated Arshad Nadeem of Pakistan and Jakub Vadlejch of the Czech Republic

In a heartwarming moment at the World Athletics Championships, Neeraj Chopra called his opponent, Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem, to pose for a photo after the game. The Pakistani, player who was just defeated by Chopra, gracefully agreed and posed for a photo.

On Sunday, August 27, Chopra became the first Indian to win a gold medal in the World Athletics Championships hosted in Hungary’s Budapest with a javelin throw of 88.17m. Chopra can be seen holding an Indian tricolour as he posed for the picture. Nadeem, who managed to secure a silver medal at the championship, also shared a cheerful pose alongside Chopra as he asked him to join for the photo.

As soon as the video was posted online, different kinds of comments came from the citizens of both countries. One user wrote, “Buddy those Pakistani and Indians who just need an excuse to put others down being a Pakistani I am so proud of Neeraj and Arshad Nadeem both are proud of Asia but Neeraj is amazing no doubt respect and love India Pakistan (sic).”

Meanwhile, another internet user commented on the lack of facilities Pakistan’s Nadeem got and was still able to get the silver medal, “It’s all about the upbringing. Don’t you not understand as a kid or a teenager he didn’t have the system or facilities and he wasn’t sure where too go. Your Chopra was made for this since he was a kid. Was in the system. You people will always degrade hard working man,” the internet user wrote.

“Beautiful moment. Love this,” wrote another one.

“Supporting our star, Arshad Nadeem, from Multan We are proud of your efforts, as you become the first-ever medallist for Pakistan at the World Athletics Championship," posted the Pakistan Cricket Board.

Here are some of the best comments from the internet users:

Olympics champion Chopra defeated Arshad Nadeem of Pakistan and Jakub Vadlejch of the Czech Republic by dominating the competition from his second throw onward. 

Published on: Aug 28, 2023, 9:12 AM IST
