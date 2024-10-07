'Been in Delhi from last 13 years, never faced discrimination': Netizens react after Mumbai woman claims 'you will be treated as outsiders in Delhi if you don't know Punjabi'

A Mumbai woman's recent post on social media has sparked outrage and controversy after she claimed that people from other states are treated as "outsiders" in Delhi.

Sanskriti Naruka, a Mumbai resident, shared her thoughts on visiting Delhi in an open letter posted on X. She addressed "everyone coming to Delhi" and claimed that anyone who doesn’t speak Punjabi or try to will be seen as an outsider. In her post, she wrote, "Delhi belongs to Punjabis, period."

In her post, she emphasized that this was not a joke and urged everyone coming to Delhi to share the message and follow her advice.

"Write it down, Share it around. We ain't Joking. DELHI BELONGS TO PUNJABIS PERIOD," she said.

To,

Everyone Coming to Delhi



You will be treated as OUTSIDERS in Delhi if you don't speak Punjabi or make an effort to speak Punjabi.



Write it down, Share it around. We ain't Joking.



DELHI BELONGS TO PUNJABIS PERIOD. — Sanskriti (@snskritinaruka) October 3, 2024

The woman's post quickly went viral, drawing a flood of comments and reactions. Many people supported her claims, sharing their own experiences of feeling like outsiders in Delhi. Others, however, defended the city and its people, arguing that the woman's claims were exaggerated and unfounded.

Some netizens pointed out that Delhi is a cosmopolitan city with a diverse population, and that people from all parts of India coexist peacefully. They argued that the woman's experiences may have been isolated incidents and do not reflect the overall attitude of Delhi residents towards Mumbaikars.

Others criticized the woman for her divisive comments, arguing that they could promote hatred and prejudice. They urged her to refrain from making generalizations about an entire city and its people.

"I shifted to Delhi three months ago, and I say it's 100 %, totally, entirely wrong!," a user commented.

"Been in Delhi from last 13 years, never faced discrimination, never saw anyone doing discrimination based on language. Delhi dilwalon ki hai," said another user.

"Totally untrue. I’m a Punjabi myself and I can’t speak more than 2 sentences of Punjabi. Law enforcement is an issue, I agree but I’ve lived 26 yrs of my life in Delhi," a user seemed visibly offended said adding that Delhi was a "truly a cosmopolitan city".

A user wrote in a funny manner, saying, “Having spent my entire childhood there, I can confidently say that’s 100% wrong. However, if you’re not asking for mayonnaise 2-3 times while eating momos, you’ll definitely be seen as an outsider!” Some of the users mentioned that the situation is quite similar in Mumbai. “Same happens in Mumbai… Marathi is a must,” another user commented.