'Behave responsibly': Delhi Metro urges commuters after video of a violent fight inside coach goes viral

The Delhi Metro has been making headlines recently due to a series of unusual and shocking incidents occurring inside train coaches, platforms, and stations. One such incident happened recently where two men engaged in a violent fight inside a train coach on the Violet Line.

Reacting to the video, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) in a statement on Thursday urged commuters "to behave responsibly" while using the Metro.

Following the circulation of the brawl video on social media, many people expressed their concerns about the lack of security and surveillance at several Delhi Metro stations.

In light of this, the DMRC has requested commuters to conduct themselves responsibly during their journey.

The DMRC emphasised that if other commuters witness any objectionable behaviour, they should immediately report the incident to Metro's helpline numbers.

"If the other commuters notice any objectionable behaviour, they should immediately report the matter on the DMRC Helpline, detailing the corridor, station, and time," the statement said.

The incident occurred on the Violet Line, also known as Line 6. It is the sole Delhi Metro line that connects three cities: Delhi, Faridabad, and Ballabhgarh. This line comprises 32 metro stations and operates between Raja Nahar Singh and Kashmere Gate.

