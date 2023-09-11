Bengaluru bandh on September 11: Private transport unions protest Shakti programme; cabs, taxis likely to be affected

Bengaluru Bandh Update: The Federation of Karnataka State Private Transport Associations has called for a Bengaluru bandh on Monday to protest against the state government’s Shakti programme. The Federation of Karnataka State Private Transport Associations represents 32 private transport associations.

The federation has organised a protest march from Sangolli Rayanna circle to Freedom Park in Bengaluru as a part of the bandh. The protest is expected to impact private cabs, taxis, buses and cars, further affecting the city’s transportation system, news agency PTI reported.

Around 7-10 lakh vehicles including autos, taxis, airport taxis, maxi cabs, goods vehicles, school vehicles, stage carriers, contract carriages and corporate buses will go off the roads, according to Federation of Karnataka State Private Transport Associations president S Nataraj Sharma.

The Shakti programme allows women to travel free of cost on non-premium government buses. Private transport operators in the state are saying that the scheme eats into their profit. They are also seeking reimbursement from the Siddaramaiah-led government for their losses. The transporters have said that the state government has not fulfilled their demands despite repeated discussions.

Karnataka Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy, however, announced that the government transportation services will operate normally. He added that all government vehicles will operate as per schedule on Monday.

Reddy assured that Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) buses have been arranged to avoid inconvenience to the public. The state transport minister said that private owners have the right to go on a strike and also detailed the arrangements made by the BMTC to avoid public inconvenience.

“We have arranged BMTC (Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation) buses for school-going children, office-going people and for those going to hospitals. BMTC has arranged around 500 extra buses. Nothing will happen. They (private transport) are going for a strike, let them, they have the right to do so,” Reddy was quoted as saying by ANI.

Reddy further instructed officials to deploy state transport buses in case there are schools or colleges in Bengaluru that have organised examinations on September 11. He added that officials could get information from schools and colleges regarding the same and make the necessary arrangements.

The minister also instructed organisations not participating in the bandh to provide security to autos, cabs, and bus drivers affiliated with them to enable them to work during the bandh. He also instructed authorities to take action to prevent the necessity of initiating a bandh and ensuring minimal disruption for public.

The BMTC will run more bus trips and services in the city and also to Kempegowda International Airport on Monday to minimise public inconvenience caused due to the bandh. Meanwhile, Vistara airline on Sunday issued an advisory to its passengers travelling from Bengaluru on Monday to have more time on hand for their journey to the airport due to the bandh.

“Due to the ‘Bengaluru Bandh’ on September 11, 2023, private transport might be disrupted. Customers travelling from Bangalore are advised to allow more time for their journey to the airport,” the airline said in a post on X formerly Twitter.

(With agency inputs)

