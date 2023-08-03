Bengaluru-based fintech startup initiates layoffs for 18 employees, co-founders extend support in job search

Two startup founders based in Bengaluru on Wednesday announced a workforce reduction within their company, citing a strategic shift from rapid expansion to sustainability.

However, Sambhav Jain and Kush Taneja, the co-founders of the fintech application Fam, offered assistance to the 18 impacted employees in finding alternative employment opportunities.

One of the most difficult things to do as a founder is to let people go. Today was a tough day as we had to let go 18 members of the Fam across functions. Parting ways is never easy, especially for a people-first organisation like ours, where everyone is emotionally connected. — Sambhav Jain (@_SambhavJain_) August 2, 2023

Both Jain and Taneja have reached out to several recruiters, urging them to connect for relevant profiles and referrals. Jain acknowledged the difficulty of making such decisions, emphasising that it is especially challenging for a people-centric organisation like theirs, where emotional connections are strong.

He expressed pride in the passionate team they've cultivated over the years but highlighted that due to the altered company focus, they couldn't provide roles that aligned with personal growth for the affected employees.

The shift in focus, as explained by Jain, led to the inability to offer positions that would have supported individuals' growth, fuelled their enthusiasm, and brought them joy in their work. Jain's tweet also included an appeal for hiring opportunities in EPD (Engineering and Product Development) and growth functions, inviting interested parties to connect for relevant profiles.

We have all the compassion for them and are confident that these people will build amazing things wherever they go, and wish everyone the best in life. If you’re looking to hire people in EPD and Growth functions, please DM. Will be happy to share and refer relevant profiles. — Sambhav Jain (@_SambhavJain_) August 2, 2023

Kush Taneja also addressed the situation on Twitter, expressing gratitude for the contributions of the departing employees and offering them as potential assets to other teams. However, the founders' appeal to being a "people-first" organisation received varied responses. Some recruiters responded positively, while others questioned the company's approach, highlighting that layoffs can be inconsistent with such claims.

One X user said, “As a business, people are hired and fired but don’t call yourself ‘people-first’ or ‘family’ if the first thing you do when funding shrinks is firing people…Family doesn’t throw out its members when ration is less.”

As a business, people are hired & fired but don't call yourself 'people-first' or 'family' if the first thing you do when funding shrinks is firing people... Family doesn't throw out its members when ration is less — Abhijeet Kaushal (@Abhikau04787027) August 2, 2023

Is it fair to expect passion from your team when they can get laid off for no fault of theirs? And then build the same passion for their next role?

Commenting on the overuse of "passion" in corporate speak — Sidhdharth Shah (@sid_shah10) August 3, 2023

"Especially for people-first org like ours." What even is this?



Imagine getting fired because profitability was ignored. And then you read on Twitter how tough this was for your CEO. https://t.co/esKcBB6N60 — Rajesh Balasubramanian (@RajeshB18566468) August 2, 2023

