Bengaluru: Bihar man alleges abuse for not knowing Kannada, cops refute claims

A shocking incident has come to light from Bengaluru where a young man from Bihar has alleged harassment and abuse by locals for not knowing how to speak in Kannada.

The video, which has gone viral in social media, showed the man in tears and then speaking in anger after being subjected to harassment and verbal abuse from locals.

The man, identified as a resident of Muzaffarpur city in Bihar, works at a food stall in Bengaluru.

"What do they think of themselves? Will they kill us? Everybody abuses and belittles us, without even showing mercy. I request the government to do justice to the Hindi-speaking people in Karnataka.I work hard to make ends meet and all I receive is abuse and hate. What is a Hindi speaking man to these people? Is being Bihari a crime? Do we not belong to this country? I challenge, come and kill me now. I am ready," the man said in the video.

Following the widespread circulation of video on social media, netizens condemned it, accusing Karnataka of "harbouring xenophobic attitudes".

While refuting the claims of the incident, Bangalore Police said that the issue wasn't related to language but it was about "bad food."

The victim, who is from Bihar, is said to have returned to his hometown.

"We found out that there was an altercation between him and another group who only knew Kannada. It was not a harassment issue. Since the youth has returned to his hometown, we are collecting more details from him and action will be initiated," the commissioner said.

The police investigation has reportedly showed that there was a fight between the man and locals over “bad food” and a “torn currency note”. Authorities have also claimed that there was a communication issue between Yadav and some women customers who had come at the food stall.

