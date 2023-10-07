Bengaluru bizarre bus stand theft: Cops launch probe for delay in filing complaint

The Bangalore police have launched a probe into a case where a stainless steel bus shelter, worth Rs 10 lakh, was stolen a week after it was installed on Bengaluru’s Cunningham Road. The police are now investigating why there was a delay in filing a complaint from the builder’s side.

DCP (Central) Shekhar HT said, “We are finding out why the complainant took one month to file the complaint.”

A case of theft was registered by the police after N Ravi Reddy, an associate vice-president of a company responsible for the construction of Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) bus shelters, filed a complaint on September 30, a month after the bus shelter vanished on August 28. The bus stand was installed on August 21, and reportedly, the authorities were only aware of the theft once a police complaint was filed by Reddy.

According to Reddy’s complaint, he was asked to erect a stainless steel bus shelter on Cunningham Road in Bengaluru on August 28, and he completed putting up the work on the same day, but a few electrical things were pending, so when he returned to the spot to complete the pending work on August 28, he found out that the bus shelter was not there anymore.

Reportedly, the spot from where the bus shelter was stolen was quite near the Police Commissioner's office and about 1 km from Vidhana Soudha.

The DCP said, “He has filed a complaint with the High Grounds police station with a lapse of one month. We are looking for the CCTV data in and around the case. Apart from that, we are going to investigate all available evidence and record statements of nearby shop owners.”

This is not the first time that something like this has happened in Bengaluru. Previously, in March, a three-decade-old bus stop at the HRBR Layout vanished overnight. In 2015, the Doopanahalli bus stop near Horizon School disappeared overnight, and in 2014, a 20-year-old bus stop also disappeared in BEML Layout III Stage, Rajarajeshwarinagar, Bengaluru.

