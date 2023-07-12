Bengaluru CEO, MD murders: Poaching of staff was the alleged motive, say cops

After arresting three accused in connection with the murder of the Managing Director (MD) and the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of a Bengaluru-based company on Wednesday, the Bengaluru Police said the accused had a rivalry with the deceased.

The police identified the arrested as Shabarish (Felix), Vinay Reddy and Santosh. On Tuesday, the trio had allegedly entered the premises of Aironics Media Private Limited and allegedly killed the firm’s CEO Vinu Kumar and MD Subramanya Phanindra, the police said. According to a police source, the accused were nabbed near Kunigal in Tumakuru district.

They are also interrogating Arun Kumar, owner of G-Net, another broadband internet service provider in Bannerghatta where the deceased once worked.

The police told India Today that Shabarish and Subramanya worked together at a firm, G-Net, that dealt with providing internet services. Subramanya resigned from their previous company, and formed his own firm, Aironics Media. Subramanya allegedly poached employees and customers, sources told India Today.

“Felix and Subramanya had worked together. He had established his own company and was a rival in the business. Around 4 pm on Tuesday, Felix attacked Phanindra and Vinu Kumar and stabbed them to death with sharp objects. He escaped from the spot after the murder,” the police said.

The primary suspect in their murder is Shabarish, who went by the nickname 'Joker'. He allegedly held a deep grudge against Subramanya, who had voiced strong opposition to his industry practices.

He entered the tech firm at around 4 pm on Tuesday, July 11, carrying a sword and a knife. He stabbed Subramanya and Vinu, and fled.

“Felix and his associates were carrying weapons with them which included knives and machettes. As Vinu Kumar heard the scream, he entered Subramanya’s chamber and tried to save him but Felix and his accused attacked him as well. There were about 10 employees in the office when Phanindra was murdered. After stabbing the CEO and MD, the accused threatened other employees and fled from the scene,” the police added.

Subramanya’s colleague Shankara Narayan has filed a complaint with the police and said all of them used to work with GNet.

“Subramanya and Vinu Kumar resigned from their jobs and came here to start Aironics Media Pvt Ltd. About 8-10 employees of GNet also quit the company and joined Phanindra’s firm. The company was doing good and we were doing good business,” Narayan said in his complaint.

“After opening Aironics, G-Net revenue came down as their business did not do well. Felix worked in the same company and we suspect that GNet owner Arun Kumar sent Felix and his associates to kill the MD and CEO of the company,” Narayan added.

The police have registered a case under sections 302 (murder), 120b (criminal conspiracy) and 34 (common intention).

(With agency inputs)

