Bengaluru man drives cab at 3 am after sleepy driver hands him the keys, video goes viral

Milind Chandwani, an Indian Institute of Management (IIM) graduate and founder of Camp Diaries Bengaluru, experienced an unexpected late-night adventure during a cab ride.

In a video shared on Instagram, Chandwani narrated how a routine journey at 3 am took an unusual turn when his sleepy driver struggled to stay awake, prompting him to take over the wheel and drive the cab himself.

In his post, Chandwani recounted the unusual yet reflective experience: “Last night at 3 AM while returning from Bengaluru airport, I found myself in an unexpected role: my cab driver’s driver. He was so sleepy, he even stopped for tea and a cigarette but still couldn’t keep his eyes open. So, I offered to drive, and to my surprise, he handed me the keys faster than I could say ‘Bengaluru traffic.’”

The video accompanying the post shows the original cab driver fast asleep in the passenger seat, while Chandwani steers the vehicle through Bengaluru’s streets with the help of Google Maps.

Reflecting on the unusual experience, Chandwani expressed a mix of feelings: “I felt a mix of emotions: glad that he trusted me, sad that he had to push himself so hard, and slightly amused at how quickly he decided I was qualified for the job. Gave him a Rs 100 tip and asked for a 5-star rating in return—fair trade, right?”

He wrapped up his story with a thoughtful note on compassion and adaptability: “Life is full of unexpected detours. Be kind, be empathetic, and maybe brush up on your driving skills. You never know when they’ll come in handy.”

“Most important moral of the story? When you offer something, be ready for the other person to take your offer,” he added.

Since its upload, the post has amassed more than 11 million views. The comments section was inundated with social media users' reactions. "Kindness is rare and you are one of the custodians," a user commented. Another one wrote, "Driving the cab to ensure someone's safety at 3.00 am shows real presence of mind and care. Hope the cab driver gets some rest too."