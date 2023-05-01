Bengaluru man seeks therapy to quit stock market trading after losing Rs 30 lakh

In an odd case, a man from Bengaluru visited the de-addiction clinic at National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) to get help from doctors to overcome his addiction to investing and trading in the stock market.



The decision to consult professionals at Service for Healthy Use of Technology (SHUT) clinic came after he lost over Rs 30 lakh in trading. After looking at his situation, the man's family asked him to get therapy for the same.



"Unlike other cases like gambling or gaming addiction, we had to take a fresh approach to address the patient's situation by understanding his problem in detail, as it was a first-of-its-kind case for us psychologists too," Dr Manoj Kumar Sharma, professor of clinical psychology and coordinator SHUT clinic told The Times of India.

The man, who had already suffered huge losses, used all his life savings and had borrowed money from people to continue trading. This badly impacted his family life and he was forced to go for therapy. He has attended two sessions as part of his treatment.

The professionals at SHUT revealed that the cases of addiction of stock trading do not fall under their category, but this came as a dysfunctional problem.



"The treatment for stock trading obsession is challenging for us as it needs an extremely careful and thorough approach, for the patient has no impulsive issues needing medication. Two key questions arise in this case - whether the individual needs complete abstinence from trading or should indulge in it in a controlled manner," a senior psychologist said.

