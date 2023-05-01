Attention Indian students! US to begin study visa application process this month; check details

The United States is getting ready to process student visa applications for the Fall Session. It further announced that the first batch of visa appointments will be available from mid-May.

"Attention students! In mid-May, the U.S. Mission to India will open the first batch of appointments for the upcoming student visa season. Additional appointments will be released later in the season. Prepare for your appointments and stay tuned for more student visa related announcements!" the US Consulate General in Hyderabad said in a tweet.

This comes after US Consul General in Mumbai Mike Hankey said that the US aims to increase visa interview appointments for Indian students by 30 per cent this summer.

He said that US consulates processed nearly 1.25 lakh visa applications of students in India last year.

The US government has recently extended the visa waiver scheme for in-person interviews until December 31, 2023. This has been extended to some students, professors, research associates, specialists, and others.

Under the waiver program, consular officers will be able to waive the visa interview needs for a few first-time and renewing F, M, and academic J applicants who earlier got any type of visa, and who have never been refused a visa unless such refusal was overcome or waived, and who have no apparent ineligibility or potential ineligibility.

For some first-time F, M, and academic J applicants who are citizens or nationals of a nation that takes part in the Visa Waiver Programme (VWP), in-person interviews can also be waived as long as they have no apparent ineligibility or potential ineligibility and have previously visited the US using a permit obtained through the Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA).

"Consular officers may still require an in-person interview on a case-by-case basis, taking into account local conditions. We encourage applicants to check embassy and consulate websites for more detailed information about this development, as well as current operating status and services," the US State Department said.

