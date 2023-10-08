Bengaluru Metro: Whitefield-Challaghatta corridor to be operational from Monday

The long wait of Bengaluru people is about to be over as the much-awaited Whitefield-Challaghatta Metro corridor (Purple Line) will be operational for passenger services from Monday (October 9). There will not be any formal inaugural ceremony to mark the opening, the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs communicated to the Karnataka government in a letter dated October 8.

"It is informed that the two sections will be formally dedicated to the nation by the Prime Minister within two weeks in the presence of the Chief Minister of Karnataka. These two sections are vital from the perspective of commuters in Bengaluru, as both will provide seamless connectivity from the east to the west part of the city," stated the letter from MoHUA to the Additional Chief Secretary of the Urban Development Department, Karnataka government.

"In view of the above, these two sections of the Metro lines should be opened for passenger service immediately on the morning of October 9, 2023, without any formal or informal official function, so that daily commuters can immediately benefit from the opening of these two important sections," it added.

The 2.2 km Byappanahalli-KR Pura and the 2.1 km Kengeri-Challaghatta portions will be operational by October 9, according to Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL). Namma Metro is now open from 5 am to 11 pm.

On Monday, passenger services on the new corridor are anticipated to begin at 5 am; however, BMRCL has yet to announce start times formally.

Earlier, the BMRCL had planned to launch both sections on Friday (October 6), but the inauguration was delayed due to the delay in getting permission from the Union and state governments.

When fully operating, Bengaluru Metro's Purple Line would stretch 42.85 kilometres from Whitefield (Kadugodi) in East Bengaluru to Challaghatta in West Bengaluru. With a total network length of 72.85 km, Bengaluru's metro system would be the second-largest in India after Delhi Metro's 350.2 km.

