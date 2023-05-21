Bengaluru Metro's Yellow Line to be opened in one go from December 2023

The much-awaited Bengaluru Yellow Line metro is set to start its operation in December 2023 to provide better transport facilities to commuters. Earlier, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL)’s plan was to begin the train in two phases. While the first one from Bommasandra to the Central Silk Board was said to start by June, the second phase Central Silk Board to RV Road was to start in December 2023.

Anjum Parwez, managing director of Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) said that the entire RV Road - Bommasandra segment will begin commercial service in one go.

Parwez explained that opening only part of the corridor would not draw enough ridership, therefore management chose to activate the entire length at once.

He further said the first two sets of six-coach trains will arrive in the city from China by August 2023, with additional train sets arriving from Kolkata-based Titagarh Waggons beginning in September.

Earlier, it was reported that the ‘Yellow Line' of the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited's (BMRCL) Namma Metro, which connects Bommasandra to the heavily congested Central Silk Board, will be opened for public use in July 2023.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently inaugurated the Whitefield to KR Puram metro line in Bengaluru, which is a 13.71-kilometre length of the Bengaluru metro's phase 2 expansion project, built at a cost of roughly 4,250 crores.

The BMRCL plans to build a 175-kilometre metro network by June 2025, according to Anjum Parwez, the BMRCL's Managing Director.

