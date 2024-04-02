Bengaluru most affordable Indian destination for Summer 2024: Agoda travel survey

Planning your summer trip this month? Here's a look at the trends before you book tickets. Agoda, the travel booking platform, has curated a list of economically viable destinations. This carefully constructed selection ensures a gratifying balance between financial prudence and traveling indulgence. The best destination of budget travel in India is Bengaluru, with an average room rate of Rs 4,584.

Bengaluru replaced Puri, which came out on top of the cheapest destinations ranking a year ago. The ‘Silicon Valley of India’ is more than a rising technology hub. It’s a place where old-world charm and modernity meet. A place to experience both India’s past and future. While the city’s innovative spirit influences the local culture, there’s plenty of history worth visiting for. Like the majestic Bangalore Palace or the 16th century Nandi Temple.

In Asia, Agoda noted that the destinations with the cheapest average accommodation rates across eight Asian markets are: Udon Thani in Thailand, Surabaya in Indonesia, Hue in Vietnam, Kuching in Malaysia, Iloilo in the Philippines, Bengaluru in India, Narita in Japan, and Kaohsiung in Taiwan, respectively.

Udon Thani, Thailand (Average room rate: Rs 2,333)

Surabaya, Indonesia (Average room rate: Rs 3,250)

Hue, Vietnam (Average room rate: Rs 3,584 )

Kuching, Malaysia (Average room rate: Rs 4,084 )

Iloilo, Philippines (Average room rate: Rs 4,167 )

Bengaluru, India (Average room rate: Rs 4,584

Narita, Japan (Average room rate: Rs 5,917)

Kaohsiung, Taiwan (Average room rate: Rs 8,418)

Krishna Rathi, Senior Country Director India Subcontinent and Maldives, Agoda, said: “With many across Asia looking forward to upcoming public holidays like Songkran, Hari Raya, and Golden Week, April and May are a great time to plan a holiday. It is Agoda’s ongoing mission to help travelers see the world for less, and what better way to do that than by sharing the latest cheapest destinations ranking just in time for this popular travel time.”

Earlier, Wowtickets.com, a UK-based platform for booking affordable flight tickets, conducted a survey that showed Bengaluru, Goa, Delhi, Mumbai, Srinagar, Pune, Patna, Kolkata, Leh, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Varanasi, Guwahati and Bagdogra are the top destinations Indians want to travel nationally this summer.

The travel and tourism sector in India is set for significant growth, with projections of 12–14% as per a Crisil report. Advancements in infrastructure and changing preferences of younger travelers are driving this growth, which might reach around $9.5 trillion in revenue by 2023. The global tourism market is expected to reach $16.9 trillion by 2030, with notable growth in the Asia-Pacific region.