Bengaluru Road Rage: 5-year-old hurt as family endures terrifying attack, watch shocking video

A family in Bengaluru was left shaken after a terrifying road rage incident that left their five-year-old child injured. In the backseat, their five-year-old son began bleeding as his frightened parents stepped out to confront the attackers. The two unidentified men on a bike had stopped their car twice on Tuesday night, demanding that the boy’s father, Anoop, roll down the window. When he refused, they shattered the windows with a stone, as shown in a video filmed from inside the car.

The injured child began crying while Anoop, in a panic, shouted, “My child was there!” The child was then taken to a nearby hospital with serious head injuries.

Later visuals showed broken glass and bloodstains on the car's backseat.

Anoop said the attackers had been following their car and struck just 2 kilometers from their home.

"My son, sitting in the backseat, was severely injured and required three stitches to his head. He's under observation for 24 hours due to severe blood loss," said Anoop.

He added that the incident has left their child deeply traumatized.

Recounting the ordeal, his wife shared that the attackers showed no hesitation despite it being a busy area. "Our child was terrified, and we spent hours in the hospital. It has been traumatic for us both mentally and physically," she said.

The family has filed a complaint at the Parappana Agrahara police station.