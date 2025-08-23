Bengaluru techie's India-to-Portugal dilemma: Stable Rs 40L salary or EU job with 50k euro package?

A Reddit post by a 32-year-old Bangalore-based professional has triggered a lively debate online after she shared her dilemma of choosing between her current high-paying role in India and an internal transfer to Portugal with the same company.

The choice on the table

In her post, titled “Career Crossroads: Stay in Bangalore (₹40LPA) vs. Relocate to Portugal (€50k)?”, the user explained that she currently leads a business intelligence team in Bangalore, drawing a salary of ₹36 lakh per year, with an expected hike to around ₹40 lakh in January.

Advertisement

She described her current role as “comfortable,” with good work-life balance and only two days a week in office. However, she cited job security concerns in India as her main motivation for exploring opportunities abroad.

The offer in Portugal would involve leading data cleansing and migration for a company-wide S/4HANA transformation program. The package is expected to be between €45,000 and €50,000 annually.

While the role promises exposure to SAP, stronger project management experience, and “the job safety and stability of working in the EU,” she acknowledged that financially it may be “a downgrade and not an upgrade,” after taxes and cost of living.

“I’m essentially trading a comfortable role and a good life in Bangalore for better job security in Portugal,” she wrote, adding that she was unsure whether it would be “a positive change or a step in the wrong direction.”

Advertisement

Community weighs in

The post drew multiple reactions from users offering perspectives on both sides of the choice.

One commenter cautioned against moving for a lateral salary: “Naah. If you are relocating to Europe then take an offer which gives you a very significant hike on your salary. Trust me when I say this, some of my relatives have went to a European country, and they have told me that the expense is too much. Plus, the taxes, their salary gets -50% , but you get fantastic benefits like healthcare, public transport concessions, labour laws favouring employees, and guaranteed 6 months of 90% pay if you get laid off.”

Another highlighted the social and cultural shift: “Portugal isn't a popular job destination for Indians, so you will have lesser known faces around and not much desi community support over there. Are you comfortable starting over your life in a completely new country?”

Advertisement

A third response acknowledged the practical downsides but also the opportunity: “Practically and career wise - it doesn't make much sense, it's better to stay in India. However, do consider that being young and single in Portugal is a once in a lifetime opportunity to immerse yourself in a different culture, challenge and discover more about yourself. You can always come back to your life in India and find similar work.”

The bigger question

For many Indian professionals, the decision reflects a broader trade-off: financial stability and familiar comforts at home versus job security, labour protections, and cultural exploration abroad. As the Redditor put it, her choice may come down to whether stability in Europe outweighs “a comfortable role and a good life in Bangalore.”