Bengaluru traffic issues: Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, panel seek feasibility report for tunnel road projects

Bengaluru traffic: Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar recently met with the Bangalore Metropolitan Region Development Authority (BMRDA) officials and committee members in a bid to solve Bengaluru's traffic issues.

The panel, consisting of Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA), Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officials, Congress leader Rajeev Gowda, entrepreneur and chairperson of Manipal Group of Education Mohandas Pai, and other stakeholders, has sought a feasibility report on connecting the ends of Bengaluru with underpasses.

The meeting held at Shivakumar’s office at Vidhana Soudha on Tuesday also included officials from AECOM, an international agency for infrastructure designs.

Currently, 50 km of tunnel road has been proposed in the first phase in Bengaluru. A Public-Private Partner (PPP) joint partnership or Built Operate Transfer (BOT) has approved the tunnel project for the city, which will also consist of tolls to collect funds for the contractors.

According to media reports, the panel has decided to allocate Rs 22,000 crore for the initial phase of the 50-km tunnel construction project.

Besides, officials at the meeting also discussed the concept of a double-decker tunnel road, a separate lane for two-wheelers, and tunnel road models in other countries.

“It was a knowledge-sharing meeting where inputs were sought from different stakeholders to find a solution to decongest Bengaluru traffic. Officials contemplated that if the tunnels were to be under the roads, there would be no cost or acquisition of land required. If we do it right, there shouldn’t be any disturbance to the existing traffic pattern,” said an official told Indian Express.

Bengaluru has one of the worst traffic flow in the world. According to a traffic index report published by Dutch location technology specialist TomTom, the IT city was ranked as the second most congested city center in the world in 2022.

The newly elected CM Siddaramaiah-led government in Karnataka recently launched a portal, called Brand Bengaluru, to seek suggestions from residents on Bengaluru's development.

According to the portal, "Brand Bengaluru envisions a city where pedestrian-friendly roads take center stage, prioritizing the safety and convenience of its residents. Well-planned sidewalks, dedicated cycling lanes, and green spaces encourage active transportation and promote healthier lifestyles. Efficient transportation systems and smart traffic management ensure a faster and seamless commute, reducing congestion and travel times. Integrated public transportation networks, including buses and metro lines, provide convenient and accessible options for all residents."

More delays

Last week, the Bengaluru traffic police department hinted that the Adaptive Traffic Control Signals (ATCS) initiative may take more time than expected to be implemented as the newly elected government has delayed the suspension of the release of funds.

According to M N Anucheth, joint commissioner of police (traffic), the Congress government’s May 22 order has directed all the departments to halt funds or payments for all work has stopped the traffic police department from going ahead with the project, which is under the tendering process.

The installation of AI-backed traffic signals at 165 locations is aimed at optimising traffic flow and reducing travel time in Bangalore.

In March, the Karnataka Road Development Corporation Limited floated a tender for AI-based upgradation of 165 traffic signals.

As per the tender, the bidder will be responsible for providing the commissioning and synchronisation of the new ATCS at 29 locations in Bangalore.

In addition to this, the bidder will provide services for the maintenance of the 165 signals for five years. The tender was floated for an estimated project cost of Rs 53 crore.

The system, which is being developed by the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing, a government enterprise under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, uses computer vision (camera-based sensors) to identify the vehicular load on each arm of a traffic signal.

The system will also have an Emergency Vehicle Priority System, which will create a green corridor for ambulances and other emergency vehicles.

