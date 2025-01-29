Bengaluru woman quits Rs 1.5L job to bake, husband shares post- 'Thank god she did!'

A Bengaluru woman’s decision to ditch a high-paying corporate job for a full-time career in baking has taken social media by storm.

In a viral post on X, her husband, Sagar, shared how his wife, Asmita Paul, left her ₹1.5 lakh-per-month job to chase her passion. “My wife left a 1.5L pm job to make these. Thank God she did,” he wrote, posting a picture of a muffin she had baked.

My wife left a 1.5 L pm job

to make these



thank god she did! pic.twitter.com/Bwv6qGjbmY — Sagar👨‍💻 🚀 (@code_sagar) January 25, 2025

The post quickly gained traction, with users applauding her bold career move. “People should take it as learning that even a 30 LPA job can’t provide complete fulfilment. It should be what your heart truly wants,” one user commented. Another added, “Bold move! Wish her success.”

Some took a lighter approach. “Follow your heart! She did great. Now get ready to spend a few more hours at the gym,” one comment read. Others saw inspiration in her story. “Risk in life is what always matters and is appreciated by God, which comes with a lot of blessings and satisfaction,” another user wrote.

As curiosity around Asmita’s baking grew, users flooded Sagar’s inbox, eager to learn more about her creations and how to place an order. Responding to the buzz, he later shared her Instagram handle, directing followers to check out her work.

Asmita’s leap from the corporate world to the kitchen has sparked conversations on career satisfaction, risk-taking, and the pursuit of passion over paychecks. Whether she’s baking for joy or building a business, one thing is clear—she’s got the internet cheering her on.