Bhagat Singh Death Anniversary 2022: Check out significance, messages to share

Singh, Thapar and Rajguru were very young when they gave ultimate sacrifice for the nation.

On March 23, 1931, Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev Thapar and Shivaram Rajguru were hanged to death by Britishers. In order to honour and remember their sacrifice for India's freedom struggle, March 23rd is celebrated as Shaheed Diwas.

 

Shaheed Diwas 2022 Facebook, WhatsApp quotes

1. Hans Hans Ke Chade Sooli Par; Jo Marne Se the Na Kabhi Dare; Unhi Shaheedon Kee Chitaon Par Lagte Hain Har Baras Mele; Jo Jung-E-Azadi Mein Sabse Aage Hokar Hain Ladein!

2. They may torture my body, break my bones, even kill me. Then they will have my dead body, but not my obedience

3. The presence of the nation stands on the foundation that has been laid on the lives of the freedom fighters

4. Martyrdom is a price one pays to ensure freedom for coming generations. Salute to all martyrs who ensured our freedom by sacrificing their lives

5. The blood of the martyrs is the seed of the nation

 

Shaheed Diwas 2022 quotes

 

1. "The people who have really made history are the martyrs"

2. Mit Gaye Jo Khushi Se Watan Ke Naam Par; Aao Sachhe Dil Se Unhein Hum Yaad Karein; De Gaye Jo Humein Khuli Hawa Azadi Kee; Aao Aise Shaheedon Ko Sar Jhuka Kar Parnaam Karein!ry are the martyrs"

3. "Oh, Lord! Grant me a hundred births in India. But grant me this, too, that each time I may give up my life in the service of the Motherland"

