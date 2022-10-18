Bharati Das appointed as the new Controller General of Accounts

The Centre has appointed Bharati Das, an officer of Indian Civil accounts Service of 1988 batch, as the Controller General of Accounts (CGA), Department of Expenditure, Ministry of Finance. She is the 27th Controller General of Accounts, Ministry of Finance.

Das has served as the Principal Chief Controller of Accounts at the Central Board of Direct Taxes, at the Ministry of External Affairs and at the Ministry of Home Affairs.

She has also served as the CCA at the Ministry of Health and Family welfare, Director at the Ministry of Civil Aviation, and Deputy Secretary at the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and Ministry of Port, Shipping and Waterways.

In February 2022, the Centre had given the charge the Controller General of Accounts, Department of Expenditure, Ministry of Finance to Sonali Singh, Additional Controller General of Accounts, after superannuation of Dipak Dash. Singh joined CGA as Additional Controller General of Accounts in October 2019. Before that she served as Additional Secretary at Central Vigilance Commission.

The Controller General of Accounts is the principal advisor on accounting matters of the Union Government. The CGA is responsible for establishing and managing a technically sound Management Accounting System and preparation and submission of the accounts of the Union Government. The CGA is also responsible for exchequer control and internal audits for the Centre.

