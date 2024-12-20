'Bhikhari ki aulad': Rapido driver insults and threatens Mumbai woman after dispute over extra charge; Netizens say, 'Why is it always Rapido?'

A tech professional from Mumbai, Ohshin Bhat, alleged that a Rapido cab driver verbally abused and threatened her after she refused to pay an extra fee for her ride. Taking to the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Bhat shared a screenshot of the driver’s offensive messages, prompting widespread concerns about passenger safety and the accountability of cab services.

Bhat shared that she had booked a ride through Rapido's Economy service, which usually offers more affordable rides in hatchbacks. However, the vehicle assigned was from Rapido's Premium category, typically consisting of sedans with higher fares. The driver, seemingly listing his vehicle under both categories to secure more bookings, demanded additional payment.

When Bhat refused to pay the extra charge, the driver allegedly became aggressive. In the screenshot she posted, he reportedly wrote: "Cancel kar do varna pel dunga khade khade" (Cancel the ride, or I will beat you up right here). He also insulted her with comments like "Bhikhari ki aulad" (child of a beggar) and mocked her financial decisions by saying, "Saste me chahiye paidal ja" (If you want it cheap, walk).

i booked rapido economy and got a premium car(the driver has put economy type from his end to get more rides)



Bhat mentioned that she ultimately cancelled the ride and booked another cab through Uber, while the Rapido driver cancelled the booking himself after the incident. Speaking to Hindustan Times, she expressed her concern over the inappropriate conduct displayed by the service provider.

In response to the allegations, Rapido issued a public apology through its customer care handle on X. The company stated, "We fully understand the seriousness of this matter, and we deeply apologise for the captain's unprofessional behaviour. Kindly share the ride details via DM so that we can prioritise action against the captain and provide you with updates."

The incident sparked widespread criticism of Rapido, with many users calling for stricter action and better vetting procedures for drivers.

One user questioned, "What in the world is going on? Why is it always Rapido?"

Another shared, “I had a similar incident, but mine was with the Rapido customer service team itself!”

This episode adds to a growing list of complaints about inappropriate and threatening behavior from ride-hailing service drivers, highlighting ongoing concerns about passenger safety and accountability in the expanding gig economy.