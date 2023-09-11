‘Big men don’t have ego’: Rishi Sunak hailed for kneeling down to talk to Sheikh Hasina

Desi netizens had only good things to say about UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak who visited India to attend the G20 Summit 2023 in Delhi with his wife and First Lady Akshata Murty. From Akshata fixing Rishi’s tie and the couple walking hand-in-hand for dinner to their Raj Kapoor-Nargis-esque scene of them holding a bright red umbrella in Delhi rains, Rishi Sunak’s kalawa and the couple’s Akshardham temple visit, the UK PM has done everything right in India. No wonder they are the darlings of the Indian internet.

There is another picture that has now gone viral after the UK PM and the First Lady departed from Delhi. The image shows Rishi Sunak kneeling down to talk to Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, around 30 years his senior, as she was seated on a chair.

They both seemed to be having a pleasant exchange, as evinced from their smiles. The image was from the Rajghat visit, when world leaders gathered to pay their respects to Mahatma Gandhi.

Social media users hailed Sunak and said that “big men do not have ego”. They called him “humble” and a “gentleman” and a “real leader”.

Alhamdulillah ! Real leader has no proud feelings or ego. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak of UK sat down on the floor in his comfort zone when he talked with Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina during G20 summit. Mr. Rishi knows how to respect another real leader. pic.twitter.com/y39IQfz1mc — Manzurul Rumi Kabir (@M_Rumi_Kabir) September 10, 2023

Rishi Sunak ji is such a gentleman. He meets Bangladesh's PM Sheikh Hasina ji with such humbleness.



More power to @RishiSunak Ji pic.twitter.com/51rgSuuCOE — Neetu Khandelwal (@T_Investor_) September 10, 2023

Big man don't have ego, Prime Minister of UK Rishi Sunak sat down on the floor to match the comfort with our Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. #G20India2023 pic.twitter.com/DpAZ5Z0TYV — Md Solaiman (@solaiman1107) September 10, 2023

This image says a lot. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak of UK sat down on the floor to match the comfort - in a tetatete with with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. #G20 #Respect 🙏 pic.twitter.com/b5U848sGDj — Cllr Dr Anup Pandey PhD|MBA (@dranupkpandey) September 10, 2023

A beautiful moment of Bangladesh's PM Sheikh Hasina and UK PM Rishi Sunak!

That is called humbleness, the true political beauty with zero ego. That big gesture will make you more bigger @RishiSunak. Take Love! #SheikhHasina#Bangladesh #G20India2023#RishiSunak pic.twitter.com/IhjdaL0I7j — S.i. Raju 🇧🇩 (@D12Raju) September 10, 2023

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.🇧🇩❤



This is political beauty, this is love. pic.twitter.com/hNP8JcKQtT — Shimul Das (@ShimulD56799592) September 10, 2023

"This talk between Bangla PM Sheikh Hasina and UK PM Rishi Sunak shows that you can live outside Bharat, but you can't remove Bharat from your-self.

Respecting elders is a fundamental aspect of Indian society." pic.twitter.com/Ul0oxuGZja — Mohd Shahwaiz🇮🇳 (@itsmohdshahwaiz) September 10, 2023

Rishi Sunak is a very humble person, despite being the Prime Minister of such a rich country UK, he is meeting the Prime Minister of a small poor country Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina, in such a humble manner.@nils_aim pic.twitter.com/ZO4nbFSfeD — VAN van (@VANvan29190846) September 10, 2023

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also welcomed PM Rishi Sunak with great warmth, as they were spotted having a hearty laugh and chatting on multiple occasions.

Sunak had also in an interaction with news agency ANI called himself a “proud Hindu” that seemed to have impressed desi netizens. “I am a proud Hindu. That’s how I was raised, that’s how I am. Hopefully, I can visit the Mandir while I am here for the next couple of days. We just had Rakshabandhan, so from my sister and my cousin, I have all my Rakhis. I didn’t have time to celebrate Janmashtami. But hopefully, as I said, I can make up for that if we visit a mandir this time,” he had said on Friday after landing in Delhi.

Th UK PM had said that faith is important to him and it is something that helps everyone when they have stressful jobs like him. “Having faith gives you resilience, gives you strength that is important and it provides an outlook on life which I find particularly valuable,” Sunak had said.

