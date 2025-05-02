'Big space here...': Nikhil Kamath spots a goldmine in India’s broken legal system

Nikhil Kamath is making a case not just for legal reform, but for a deeper reimagination of how India approaches access to justice. In a recent series of visuals shared on social media, the Zerodha and Gruhas co-founder shines a light on a paradox in the Indian judiciary: while it is broadly seen as fair, the real loopholes don’t lie in judgments—but in arguments.

Kamath points to data from the India Justice Report 2022 showing that although 79% of Indians are eligible for free legal aid, only 1% actually avail it. Meanwhile, just 20% have the means to access legal resources independently. This gap, he argues, isn’t due to a failure of the system itself but stems from asymmetrical leverage—wealthier litigants have access to better resources, sharper research, and more articulate representation.

“The fact that people would prefer fancy suits over legal aid indicates that money tilts the scales of justice,” Kamath notes. “And to be fair, it’s not a systemic problem. It’s about leverage.” That leverage, he says, is derived from three pillars: better resources, better research, and better articulation.

But there’s a silver lining—and a powerful opportunity. Kamath believes AI can help restore balance by closing the gaps in access, efficiency, and knowledge. Referencing studies by Oxford Academic and Alvarez & Marsal, he outlines the areas where AI is already transforming legal services: improving repetitive task efficiency (87%), reducing human error (56.5%), supporting data-based decisions (28.5%), and scaling access to legal information.

With AI in the mix, it’s not just about speed of resolving cases — it’s a chance to build systems that truly understand.

Big space here for entrepreneurs who get both law and logic.



In a follow-up post on X, Kamath distills the real promise of legal-tech innovation: “With AI in the mix, it’s not just about speed of resolving cases — it’s a chance to build systems that truly understand. Big space here for entrepreneurs who get both law and logic.”

At its core, Kamath’s argument is about shifting power—from a few with privilege to the many with potential. And in that shift lies a massive entrepreneurial opportunity: to use technology not just to speed up justice, but to democratize it.