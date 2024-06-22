Bigg Boss OTT 3: From 'Vada Pav' girl, Ranvir Shorey to Deepak Chaurasia, see full list of contestants

Bigg Boss OTT returned on Friday for the third season. Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor will host the show this year in place of Salman Khan. Divya Agarwal and Elvish Yadav won Bigg Boss OTT in the last two seasons.



Here’s a look at the contestants in this year's Bigg Boss OTT Season 3:

Luv Kataria

Lovekesh Kataria, known as Luv Kataria, has a substantial fan base on Instagram. He is a YouTuber, model, actor, and entrepreneur, known for his prank videos and vlogs. Luv shares a close bond with Elvish Yadav, the winner of Bigg Boss OTT Season 2.

Deepak Chaurasia

One of the biggest surprises this season is journalist Deepak Chaurasia. When questioned about his decision to join Bigg Boss OTT, Deepak Chaurasia explained, "I always believe in embracing new experiences. When the opportunity for this show came up, I pondered whether to accept it. As a journalist, I've spent 30 years covering diplomacy, politics, and more. I felt it was time to venture into something different."

Munisha Khatwani

Munisha Khatwani is a well-known actress who has appeared in several television shows, including Just Mohabbat and Vaidehi. Her recent work includes a role in Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s show Tantra. She also participated in the reality show Survivor India – The Ultimate Battle.

Armaan Malik

Influencer Armaan Malik, alongside his two wives, Payal Malik and Kritika Malik, is making headlines for their unique relationship. The trio, all popular content creators, are entering the Bigg Boss OTT house, adding a fascinating dynamic to the show.

Payal Malik

Payal Malik, a renowned digital content creator and lip-sync artist from New Delhi, is known for her engaging online presence.

Kritika Malik

Kritika Malik, who married Armaan Malik after being best friends with his first wife Payal, initially caused a family rift. However, the trio has since reconciled and now shares a strong bond.

Sai Ketan Rao

Actor Sai Ketan Rao gained fame from the Hindi TV show Mehendi Hai Rachne Wali. He has also starred in other popular shows like Chasni and Imlie, as well as several Telugu series.

Chandrika Gera Dixit (Vada Pav Girl)

Chandrika Gera Dixit, famously known as the Vada Pav Girl, gained popularity from her viral Delhi food stall. She left a job at Haldiram’s to start her cart after her son fell ill with dengue.

Sana Makbul

Sana Makbul is an actress and model who began her career on the MTV reality show Teen Diva. She has appeared in TV shows such as Kitni Mohabbat Hai, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon, and Arjun. Sana was also a participant in the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 11.

Shivani Kumari

Shivani Kumari, a popular influencer from Aryari village in Uttar Pradesh, is known for her content showcasing rural life. She has amassed over four million followers on Instagram.

Poulomi Das

Poulomi Polo Das, a prominent influencer from Kolkata, started her career as a model on India’s Next Top Model in 2016. She has since appeared in TV shows like Suhani Si Ek Ladki, Dil Hi To Hai, and Karthik Poornima.

Ranvir Shorey

Ranvir Shorey, a popular actor, has starred in numerous films including Lootcase, Titli, Kadvi Hawa, and Chandni Chowk to China. He was previously married to actress Konkona Sen Sharma and remains active on social media.

Sana Sultan

Sana Sultan is an actress known for her music video appearances, including Sharry Mann’s Dilwale, Kaka’s Gustaakhi, B Praak’s Roohedaariyan, and Jazzy B and Milind Gaba’s Couple. She boasts a fan base of 6.5 million followers on Instagram.

Additional contestants include Instagram star Vishal Pandey, rapper Naezy, and boxer Neeraj Goyat. The season also features Giovanni DelBiondo, a bodybuilder and Anil Kapoor’s lookalike, as the last confirmed contestant.

