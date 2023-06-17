Bihar: 12 dead due to heatwave within 24 hours, weather dept issues red alert

As a result of intense heatwaves in the last 24 hours in Bihar, 12 people have died. The Meteorological Department on Saturday issued a red alert in six districts of south-west Bihar, an orange alert in 12 southern districts and a yellow alert in nine additional areas till Sunday.

Sheikhpura saw the highest maximum temperature of 44.2 degrees Celsius, while Patna witnessed 43.6 degrees Celsius in the last 44 hours. The districts affected by the red alert are Aurangabad, Rohtas, Bhojpur, Buxar, Kaimur, and Arwal. Patna, Begusarai, Khagaria, Nalanda, Banka, Sheikhpura, Jamui, and Lakhisarai have received orange alerts, while East Champaran, Gaya, Bhagalpur, Jehanabad, and East Champaran have received yellow alerts.

Six persons died in the Bhojpur district alone, two in Rohtas, and one each in Nalanda, Jamui, Gaya, and Patna.

Weather officials have stated that the maximum temperature is unlikely to drop in the next 48 hours and have urged people to avoid spending long periods of time in the sun. In addition, due to extreme heatwave projections in the state's southern regions, Patna district magistrate Chandrashekhar Singh has ordered that all schools and Anganwadi facilities remain closed till June 24. Schools were scheduled to reconvene on June 20 following the summer holiday, however with a heatwave warning issued in certain locations, the district administration chose to extend the vacation until June 24.

The Meteorological Department predicted a strong wind current across southern and central Bihar for the next two days, with surface wind speeds ranging from 20 to 30 kilometres per hour and gusting up to 40 kilometres per hour. The highest temperature and humidity will remain between 48 and 50 degrees Celsius. According to meteorological officials, the current weather conditions enhance the risk of heat stroke due to over-sensitivity to high temperatures.

The heatwave in Bihar is a serious issue, and it is important to take precautions to stay safe. Here are some tips:

Stay indoors during the hottest part of the day. If you must go outside, wear loose-fitting, light-coloured clothing and a hat

Drink plenty of fluids, even if you are not thirsty. Avoid sugary drinks and alcohol

Take cool showers or baths

Moisten your skin with a spray bottle or wet towel

If you are feeling dizzy or lightheaded, seek medical attention immediately.

