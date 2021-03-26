Bihar board 12th result declared: BSEB Inter result, check pass percentage, toppers list

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced the results of the Bihar Board 12th exams on March 26,i.e., Friday at 03:30 pm. In order to check their results, candidates can visit the official Bihar Board website- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Candidates are advised to keep their admit cards handy while checking their results online or via SMS.

Here's how to check Bihar Board 12th result online

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on the link reading 'Class 12 results'

Step 3: Fill in details like roll number, registration number and others to log in. Hit the 'submit' option

Step 4: You can access your results

Step 5: Download your Class 12 results and save for future use

Websites to check Bihar Board 12th result

Apart from Bihar Board's official website, candidates can also refer to other websites like-- onlinebseb.in, biharboardonline.com, biharboard.ac.in and biharbaord.online.

Here's how to check Bihar Board 12th result via SMS

If you happen to have internet connectivity issues, you can also check the Bihar Board class 12 results via SMS. Type a message in the following format:

BIHAR12 ROLL NUMBER and send it to 56263. You can get Bihar Board class 12 result on your phone.

Bihar Board 12th result pass percentage

Commerce- 91.48 per cent

Arts- 77.97 per cent

Science- 76.28 per cent

