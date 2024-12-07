Bihar Family follows Google Maps to go to Goa, ends up stranded in Karnataka forest

A family from Bihar, heading to Goa for a vacation, experienced a distressing night in the Bhimgad forest in Karnataka's Belagavi district after relying on Google Maps for directions.

Ranjit Das and his family were traveling towards Goa when the navigation app directed them through the Shiroli and Hemmadaga areas. Unaware of what lay ahead, they followed the route, which took them 7-8 kilometers into the dense Bhimgad forest. The incident occurred late on the night of December 4.

With no mobile network available, the family found themselves stranded, unable to seek help. Left with no choice, they spent the night in their vehicle, isolated in the unfamiliar and potentially hazardous forest.

The next day, Das walked nearly four kilometers to find mobile signal.

Once he got connected, he called emergency services using the helpline number 112. The local police responded to his call and rescued the family.

Khanapur police inspector Manjunath Nayak said that after Das regained mobile connectivity and contacted emergency services, help was quickly dispatched.

“The Belagavi police control room passed the information to the Khanapur police, who used GPS coordinates to locate the family and reach them with the help of villagers,” Nayak was quoted as saying in media reports.

He also pointed out that the family was lucky to find mobile connectivity, as the forest is home to various wildlife, including a recent bear attack that left a farmer seriously injured.

This isn't the first time Google Maps has faced criticism for inaccurate directions. In late November, authorities launched an investigation into the app after three men died when their car, following a route suggested by Google Maps, drove off an incomplete bridge. The incident occurred while the group was on their way to a wedding in Uttar Pradesh. Police reported that the driver, relying on the app, drove the car off the bridge and into a river.

Earlier, in August 2024, X user Ashish Kacholia shared his experience of missing a flight from Bengaluru to Mumbai due to the app's inaccurate prediction. Kacholia, traveling from HSR Layout to Kempegowda International Airport (KIA), a journey of over 50 kilometers, noted that Google Maps estimated the trip would take 1 hour and 45 minutes. However, the journey took him three hours, causing him to miss his flight.