Bihar: Villagers loot under-construction road in Jehanabad, video goes viral

In a bizarre incident that highlights the lack of respect for public property in India, villagers in Bihar's Jehanabad district were caught on camera looting the material of an under-construction road. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media, sparking outrage and raising questions about the government's efforts to improve infrastructure in the state.

The video shows villagers using spades and plastic containers to scoop up cement concrete mixture from the partially constructed road. Men, women, and even children are seen carrying the material away on their heads and in bags. The incident took place in Audan Bigha village under the Makhdumpur block.

🚨 Villagers are seen looting the material of under construction road in Bihar 🙏 (📸 - Aaj Tak) pic.twitter.com/J8AJiBeCsp — Indian Tech & Infra (@IndianTechGuide) November 7, 2023

The road was being constructed under the Mukhyamantri Gram Sadak Yojna, a government scheme aimed at improving rural connectivity. However, the villagers' actions have not only delayed the completion of the project but also raised concerns about the quality of the road once it is finished.

Bihar will never develop. People should think before doing this act. What can we say to this. — Indian Stats & Index (@statsfeed_india) November 7, 2023

People aren't responsible, the poorness in Bihar is a real problem. — ꜰᴜɴ ᴀɴᴅ ᴀʟʟ 𝕏 (@onlyFun24X) November 7, 2023

With developing infrastructure, we need to develop the thinking of our people...😒 — Stats of Bharat (@BharatMetrics) November 7, 2023

Extreme poverty can compel individuals to resort to such actions. It forces us to contemplate the path we are on. 🥲 — Citizens Movement, East Bengaluru (@east_bengaluru) November 7, 2023

In Bihar, even the roads are trying to run away from construction! 😄🏃‍♂️🛣️ — Gururaj Koteyar (@Gururaj2083) November 7, 2023

The incident has drawn criticism from various quarters, with many pointing to the lack of accountability and the prevalent culture of impunity in Bihar. “Bihar will never develop. People should think before doing this act. What can we say to this,” a user wrote. Another one commented, “People aren't responsible, the poorness in Bihar is a real problem.” “With developing infrastructure, we need to develop the thinking of our people...😒,” a user commented. "In Bihar, even the roads are trying to run away from construction! 😄🏃‍♂️🛣️," a third user wrote.

This incident comes after nearly two kilometers of railway tracks were stolen from an abandoned railway line in Bihar's Samastipur district in February. The stolen tracks, connecting Lohat sugar mill with Pandaul railway station, were reportedly worth crores of rupees.

Last year in April, villagers in Sasaram district, Bihar, dismantled and stole a 60-foot-long bridge over three days. The bridge, constructed in 1972 over the Arrah canal in Amiyawar village, was made of steel and weighed approximately 500 tons.

Initially, the villagers believed that the bridge was being removed by the government as it was no longer in use. However, they soon realized something was amiss when the men working on the bridge started dismantling it with gas cutters and earthmovers, working from 7 am to dusk.

Despite the villagers' suspicions, the men continued their operations, eventually stealing the entire bridge. The scrap metal was then transported in a hired van and deposited at the warehouse of a local scrap dealer.

Also Read: 'We want stubble burning stopped': Supreme Court to Punjab govt amid alarming pollution levels in Delhi-NCR