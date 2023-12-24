Bihar woman miraculously saves her children as train speeds past them; video goes viral

A woman, along with her two children, miraculously survived after a train went over them at a railway station in Bihar on Saturday. A chilling video of the incident is going viral on social media.

The video shows the mother shielding her two children and crouching on the tracks as the train speeds through the station, just a few inches away from them. The three of them survived without a scratch.

The woman and her children reached Bihar's Barh railway station from Begusarai to board the Vikramshila Express to Delhi along with their family, according to an India Today report. As they were boarding the train, there was a huge crowd on the platform because of which the woman fell on the track with her children.

Even before people could rescue her, the train started moving after it received a green signalfrom the guard. Following this, the woman crouched on the tracks and shielded the children with her full body as the train moved over them.

A huge crowd had gathered at the spot and many people ran up to save her after the train departed. They were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment and their condition is reportedly stable.

The video of the incident is being shared widely since then.

As per reports, her husband had managed to get on the train. However, he had jumped from the running train to reach there.

Across the internet, the woman is being praised for her timely action, courage as well as quick thinking.

(With inputs from Dharmendra Kumar Singh)

