Watch: Heavy traffic seen from Manali to Atal Tunnel as tourists turn up in large numbers

It's that time of the year again when several people all over the country have stepped out of their homes to make the most out of the holiday season leading up to Christmas and New Year. However, as is usually seen, this has also resulted in massive traffic jams in several key tourist destinations.

In one such case, a video of long queue of vehicles witnessed from Manali to Atal Tunnel is going viral on social media. The video, shared on X, shows significant traffic congestion on the route with no relief in sight.

Manali to Atal Tunnel pic.twitter.com/bYW6PGaaiB — Weatherman Shubham (@shubhamtorres09) December 23, 2023

Manali is a favourite tourist destination in Himachal Pradesh. Every year, people from all over the country throng in large numbers, especially during the winter season both in order to experience snowfall and spend their long holidays.

Traffic snarls are usually reported in the region every year during this time, which creates problems for tourists and locals alike.

An X user shared the plight of tourists in India and referred to it as a "terrible day". "Whilst it is so stressful to be a travel designer in such situations, it is worse for the travellers who have a certain idea of what they want from their travels and have spent time and money to be here. As a destination we need to do better else at the prices the hotels are charging, India will be off the lists soon," the user wrote.

She also shared visuals of long queues at Manali-Atal Tunnel highway, Mysuru, as well as the Pune-Mumbai Expressway.

It is such a terrible day for tourists in India today. Airports are super crowded. Roads everywhere are jammed with traffic of people leaving the cities for holidays. Hundreds of weddings in hotels have added to the traffic and service levels are at all time low! Across so many… — Loveleen Arun (@LoveleenArun) December 23, 2023

Snowfall in Himachal Pradesh

Meanwhile, the higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh witnessed a fresh spell of mild snowfall on Saturday. This came even as the weather department predicted dry weather in the Himalayan state from December 24.

Snowfall was witnessed near the Atal Tunnel in Rohtang and its adjoining areas as well as in Keylong of Lahaul and Spiti.

"A western disturbance has affected the state from Friday night. Snow and rain can be expected at isolated places but the weather would remain dry from December 24," the director of Shimla Meteorological Office Surinder Paul told PTI.

The possibility of a white Christmas in Shimla is bleak, he added.

Also Read: Centre suspends newly-elected body of Wrestling Federation of India

Also Read: JN.1 surge: Do we need a new Covid vaccine? Former AIIMS director says THIS