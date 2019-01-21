Bill Gates queues for a burger, wins hearts on internet!

A photo of Bill Gates has been making the rounds on social media and is being widely appreciated. In a photo shared by Facebook user Mike Galos, billionaire Bill Gates is seen standing in a queue at a burger joint. Netizens are applauding this simple gesture by the billionaire and are singing praises of his humility.

Galos whose post has gone viral and has amassed 23,000 likes and been shared 18,000 times, said, "When you're worth about $100,000,000,000, run the largest charity in the history of the world and stand in line for a burger, fries and Coke at Dick's like the rest of us..."

Galos also compared Gates with President Trump and said that this is how real rich people behave.

The widely-shared post garnered a lot of positive comments with people telling how he is one of the most respected people in the world, not only because of his pioneering work but also because of his generosity and humility.

Bill Gates is also widely known for his philanthropic work. Not only is he one of the richest men in the world, Gates is also known for donating the highest amounts of money to charity. Gates had donated around $28 billion to his charity organisation as of 2013.

His charity, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, is run by the billionaire along with his wife, Melinda Gates.

On the eve of International Women's Day last year, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation announced a $170 million project aimed at advancing women's economic empowerment in four countries, including in India. The investments focused in India, Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda works on four key priorities - advancing gender equality, spreading digital financial inclusion, increasing job opportunities, and supporting the agricultural sector and women's support group.

(Edited by Anwesha Madhukalya)

