BITS Pilani releases admission list to integrated first-degree programmes; check out details

BITSAT 2019 admission list to various integrated first degree programmes has been released by the Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS Pilani). The candidates who appeared for the entrance examination can check the first admission list and download their offer letter from BITS Pilani's official website, bitsadmission.com.

Candidates who applied for the first-degree programmes of BITSAT 2019 Engineering and BITSAT 2019 Pharmacy can go through the following steps to check BITSAT 2019 first admission list:

Step 1: Go to official BITSAT website bitsadmission.com

Step 2: Click on the First Degree admission' link

Step 3: Enter application number and password and other required details to view the list for the perspective courses they applied for, as seperate admission list has been released for PCM and B.Pharma

Step 4: Candidates can check their status, download the BITSAT 2019 Admission List and call letter, and take a print out for future use

Step 5: Shortlisted candidates can know the admission schedule from their downloaded call letter

Further, the second admission list is scheduled to be published on July 1. Shortlisted candidates in the first admission list can pay their application fee till June 28, 5 pm. The counselling process for BITSAT 2019 was scheduled to begin after the release of first admission merit list. The entrance examination was conducted for admission to various engineering, B.Pharma courses at various BITS institutes.

(Edited by Rupa Burman Roy)

