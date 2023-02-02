Bizarre! Couple abandon their baby at Israeli airport check-in after refusing to buy a ticket

In a bizarre incident, an unidentified couple left their baby at the check-in counter of an airport in Israel's Tel Aviv as they arrived without a ticket for the child.

The couple were checking in for a Ryanair flight from Ben Gurion International Airport to Brussels, Belgium when they left their child behind, CNN reported.

The report further revealed that after the couple headed off to board the flight without their child, the matter was referred to the police.

The check-in agent at Ben Gurion Airport contacted the airport security, who retrieved these passengers, a Ryanair spokesperson told CNN.

According to Ryanair's website, "infants can be included in a flight reservation during the online booking process."

The airlines charge $27 for each one-way flight the baby takes while sitting on an adult's lap. If the adults want the baby to travel in a seat, separate arrangements are to be made.

The Israeli Airport Authority confirmed the episode to CNN and said in a statement: "A couple and an infant with Belgian passports arrived for a flight at Terminal 1 without a ticket for the baby. The couple also arrived late for the flight, once the check-in for the flight was closed. The couple left the infant seat with the baby and ran toward the security checks at Terminal 1 in an attempt to reach the boarding gate for the flight."

The matter was later resolved by the time the police arrived on the scene and the baby is with his parents now.

