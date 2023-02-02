Ola boss Bhavish Aggarwal's office is a dream space for pet lovers, say Twitter users

Ola founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal took to Twitter to share a picture of what his mornings look like at his office and the picture is flooded with positive reactions from internet users.

The picture shows three dogs relaxing and sleeping on sofas inside the Ola office, with the caption "mornings at the office". Soon after the picture was shared, it raked a flurry of reaction from netizens.

"This is great. We should have more pet friendly offices," a user said. "Probably the best thing about Ola," wrote another.

Another user said, "very cute and peaceful to watch". "I feel they are luckier than most humans out there," a user said.

Mornings at the office 😄 pic.twitter.com/LlZ7XP72mL — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) February 1, 2023

"This is heartwarming to see," stated a Twitter user.

"The joy that dogs bring to our work environment is priceless," said one user.

One more said, "what a beautiful start to the day."

Since being shared, the tweet has accumulated more than 1,10,000 views, and the numbers are still increasing. The picture has collected over 1,400 likes and numerous comments.

This isn't the first time that the Ola boss has shared about dogs at his workplace. Last year, he took to the micro blogging platform to share a video of himself playing with a dog inside the office.

"The best way to do meetings," the caption read.

The best way to do meetings 😍 pic.twitter.com/xSL0Q6nq3i — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) August 18, 2021

A few days back, Aggarwal had also shared that some products announcements will be made by the company on February 9.

"Exciting product announcements on 9th Feb, 2 PM. Stay tuned!," he tweeted.

Also Read: 'Sip and Snap': Realme teams up with Coca-Cola for limited edition smartphone

Also Read: Singapore man seeks $3 million from woman after being friend-zoned