Bizzare UP robbery! Man enters bank with suicide note, loots Rs 40 lakhs, flees

In a bizarre incident, an armed man looted Rs 40 lakh from an Axis Bank branch in Shamli district on Tuesday. According to reports from the police, the theft was executed in broad daylight, leaving bank employees and customers in a state of distress.

Axis Bank Manager Naveen Jain recounted the details of the incident, stating that a masked intruder entered his office, brandishing a firearm and demanding a substantial amount of cash.

After entering the manager's office urgently, he informed him that he owed Rs 38.5 lakh on his home loan. He warned that if he didn't pay the money immediately, his house would be sold at auction. He expressed concern that his children would be left without a home if he couldn't raise the funds.

Jain added that the robber threatened suicide and implied he was in dire need of the funds to repay a loan, heightening the tension during the incident.

"The masked man entered my cabin, took me at gunpoint, and asked for Rs 40 lakh. He threatened to kill me if I failed to provide the cash," Jain explained. In a moment of desperation, Jain directed his cashier, Rohit, to fulfill the robber's demands.

After obtaining the cash, the robber made a swift getaway on a motorcycle.

Superintendent of Police Ram Sewvak Gautam confirmed that authorities have gathered CCTV footage from the bank and are actively questioning bank staff as part of the ongoing investigation. 

Published on: Oct 02, 2024, 1:33 PM IST
