BMC files complaint against Sonu Sood for illegally converting Juhu residential building into hotel

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has filed a police complaint against Actor Sonu Sood, accusing him of illegally converting a six-story residential building located in Juhu, Mumbai into a hotel.

After registering BMC's complaint, the police have stated that they would investigate the case and would take the required steps. The actor himself is yet to comment on this accusation by the BMC.

At the beginning of the COVID-19 induced lockdowns last year, Sood had offered the same six-story building in Juhu to be turned into quarantine facility for medical professionals.

BJP leader Ram Kadam has stated that the BMC and the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government is now targeting Actor Sonu Sood after going against another actor Kangana Ranaut last year.

Kadam said that Sood's humanitarian work during the COVID-19 crisis has not gone down well with the Maharashtra government that is why they are targeting him now.

"Another vendetta politics by Shiv Sena? This complaint against social worker and actor Sonu Sood seems politically motivated. We saw how this Maharashtra government attacked and targeted Kangana Ranaut. Shiv Sena was always against Sonu Sood's humanitarian work," Kadam said in a tweet.

In another Tweet, he asked the Maharashtra government, "How many people's voices are you going to suppress?"

During the COVID-19 lockdown earlier this year, Sood had helped hundreds of stranded migrant workers reach their homes. He had also engaged in other philanthropic activities during the lockdown to help the people who were affected most by the pandemic. Sood was showered with praise for his efforts in helping the needy, some even dubbed him 'The Messiah of Migrants'. The actor had even launched a toll-free helpline to help those who were in dire need of assistance.

