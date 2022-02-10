BMW M4 Competition Coupe launched in India; starts at Rs 1.44 crore

German auto-manufacturer BMW, on Thursday, launched the new-gen M4 Coupe in India. The new BMW M4 Competition Coupe, which made its global debut in September 2020, is imported to the country as a Completely Built Unit (CBU) and is available in its top-rung Competition guise.

Currently, the two-door BMW M4 Competition's only rival in the country is Audi’s RS5 Sportback. The RS5 Sportback is a four-door model and is powered by a 450hp, twin-turbo V6 engine. It can sprint from 0-100 kph in 3.9 seconds and is priced at Rs 1.07 crore (ex-showroom).

The new BMW M4 Competition coupe can be pre-booked either at the company’s showrooms or its official website shop.bmw.in and its price starts from Rs 1.44 crore (ex-showroom).

Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “For the last 50 years, BMW M has stood for those who enjoy high performance and supremacy of excellence. The all-new BMW M4 Competition Coupe delivers an uncompromised track and street experience at a whole new level with distinctive combinations. Superior engineering promises unparalleled driving dynamics, adrenaline-fueled body styling, head-turning road presence, while still holding the famous legacy of its motorsport lineage.”

The BMW M4 Competition comes with a twin-turbocharged 3.0-litre, straight-six petrol engine that produces 510hp and 650Nm of peak torque. In terms of transmission, the BMW M4 gets a ZF-sourced 8-speed torque-converter automatic gearbox. Being a part of the BMW’s M series (which stands for Motorsport), the new BMW M4 Competition is automatically expected to be among the high-performance variants of the company’s lineup.

Additionally, this is also the first time the BMW M4 is offered with an all-wheel-drive system as standard fitment on the India-spec model. BMW’s this new Coupe also comes equipped with the brand’s adaptive M suspension and M Sport differential. The company claims that the new M4 Competition can reach the speed of 0-100 kph in 3.5 seconds, with top-speed being limited to 250 kph.

In terms of body design, the BMW M4 Competition Coupe comes with features like a vertical BMW kidney grille with hallmark double bars in a horizontal design, newly designed wheel arches with M gills, and extended side sills with attachment parts for the front and rear aprons. The car also gets adaptive LED headlights as standard.

In terms of interior, the new BMW M4 comes with electrically adjustable M sport seats, multifunction steering wheel, seat heating with lumbar support for the driver and front passenger and automatic anti-dazzle function in all mirrors.

The new BMW M4, as part of the infotainment system, gets a 12.3-inch digital instrument display behind the steering wheel, a 10.25-inch Control Display and Harman Kardon surround sound system with 16 speakers. A host of BMW ConnectedDrive technologies, such as wireless charging, Head-Up Display, Smartphone Integration is also standard.

As part of the safety features, the new BMW M4 Competition Coupe includes features like driving assistant, Comfort Access System, Gesture control, Steering and Lane Control Assistant, as well as the BMW Drive Recorder. The car also gets head and side airbags for the driver and front passenger and head airbags for rear seats as standard.

Additionally, equipment like Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) including Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Automatic Stability Control (ASC), M Dynamic Mode (MDM), Cornering Brake Control (CBC), Dynamic Brake Control (DBC), Dry Braking function and Active M Differential are available as standard.