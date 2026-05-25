'Bold​​​​​​​ move': Ex-IAS Ashok Khemka backs Centre's Gymkhana Club move

Former IAS officer Ashok Khemka on Monday backed the Centre’s decision to terminate the lease of the Delhi Gymkhana Club, but wondered whether the Modi government would remain firm against what he called “elite pressure”.

“Terminating the lease of Delhi Gymkhana Club is a bold move by government," he wrote on X. "The club sits on prime public land worth over ₹10,000 crores. Predictably, the entrenched elite will resist. The real question is: will Modi government stand firm, or eventually yield to elite pressure?"

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Terminating the lease of Delhi Gymkhana Club is a bold move by government. The club sits on prime public land worth over ₹10,000 crores. Predictably, the entrenched elite will resist. The real question is: will Modi government stand firm, or eventually yield to elite pressure? — Ashok Khemka (@AshokKhemka_IAS) May 25, 2026

His remarks come amid a major debate over the government’s move to take back control of the historic Delhi Gymkhana Club in Lutyens’ Delhi.

Centre orders club to vacate land

In an order issued on May 22, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, through the Land and Development Office (L&DO), directed the Delhi Gymkhana Club to hand over its 27.3-acre premises at 2, Safdarjung Road by June 5.

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The government invoked Clause 4 of the original lease deed, which allows the Centre to resume the land if it is required for a “public purpose”.

According to the official notice, the land is now “critically required” for defence infrastructure, governance facilities and other public-security projects in the area.

The order also stated that the premises would be taken over by the Land and Development Office on June 5 and that police assistance could be used during the takeover process if required.

One of Delhi’s most exclusive clubs

Founded in 1913 during British rule as the Imperial Delhi Gymkhana Club, the institution has long been linked with India’s political, bureaucratic and business elite.

Located close to the Prime Minister’s residence and several key government buildings, the club is considered one of the country’s most exclusive private institutions. Membership has historically been difficult to obtain, with waiting periods reportedly stretching for years.

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The club is also known for its colonial-era architecture, sprawling lawns, restaurants and sports facilities.

Long dispute between Centre and club

The latest action is part of a longer tussle between the Centre and the club administration.

In recent years, the Union government intervened in the club’s management citing concerns over mismanagement and public interest. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs had approached the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), after which a government-appointed committee began overseeing the club’s affairs.

In 2024, the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal upheld that intervention.