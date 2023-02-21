Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam allegedly manhandled at a music event in Mumbai's Chembur

Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam and his team were allegedly manhandled at a music event in Mumbai's Chembur on Monday. A purported video doing rounds on social media, shows the singer and his team coming down from the stage when a few men abruptly pushed them, after which, one of them fell down from the stage on the side.

"After the concert, I was coming down from stage when a man held me. Then he pushed Hari and Rabbani who came to save me. Then I fell on steps. Rabbani could have died today if there were some iron rods lying down. He was pushed in such a way... you could see in the video...Even I was about to fall," Sonu Nigam said as per ANI.

Following the dramatic events, the singer approached the Chembur police station to register a complaint.

On his police complaint, the singer said that he filed a complaint so that people should think about the consequences when they try to get a selfie or pictures forcefully.

A case has been registered under IPC sections 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) on the basis of singer Sonu Nigam's complaint, the police said.

DCP Hemrajsingh Rajput told reporters that the accused's name is Swapnil Phaterpekar, who is believed to be the son of a local MLA. The injured has been identified as Rabbani, he added.

"I have talked to Sonuji. Till now, we haven't found any such evidence. The accused wanted to take a selfie or he may have tried to garner some media attention...We would investigate further to ascertain the cause," he said, as reported by ANI.

A similar accident occurred in the recent past as eight people were arrested by the Oshiwara Police in Mumbai after cricketer Prithvi Shaw's friend Ashish Surendra Yadav complained against them.

According to Yadav's complaint, a gang of persons attacked his car with baseball bats, then followed him and threatened him with false cases if they don’t pay Rs 50,000.

Prithvi Shaw was having supper at a five-star hotel in Santacruz when the accused arrived and insisted for a selfie. Shaw took photographs with two people, but the same group returned and requested for selfies with the other accused. Shaw declined this time, stating that he had come to eat with friends and wanted to be left alone. According to the complaint, when they insisted, Prithvi's friend called the hotel manager and complained about them.

(With ANI inputs)

