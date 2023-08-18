Bomb threat prompts evacuation and inspection of Delhi-Pune Vistara flight at Delhi Airport

A bomb threat targeting the Delhi-Pune Vistara flight sent shockwaves through the Delhi airport. Swift action was taken by authorities in response to the threat, ensuring the safety of passengers and their belongings.

The alert was sounded on Friday when a call, believed to be a bomb threat, was received by the GMR call centre. The threat, which was made just before the scheduled takeoff, threw the airport into a state of high alert.

Passengers who had already boarded the flight were promptly deboarded to a secure area. Meanwhile, the aircraft was ushered into an isolation bay for an intensive inspection.

In light of this incident, security measures at the Delhi airport have been heightened, with intensified checks and screenings.

“We confirm that the flight UK971, scheduled to fly from Delhi to Pune on 18 August 2023 is delayed due to mandatory security checks. We have been cooperating with the relevant security agencies for the same. In the meanwhile, we are making all efforts to minimize inconvenience to our customers including offering them refreshments. At Vistara, safety and security of our customers and crew is of utmost importance to us.” Vistara spokesperson.