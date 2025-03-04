'Boss ko pasand aaya toh...': Swiggy on engineer's 'Hey Pookie' internship pitch. Here's what netizens said

Jobseekers often make creative job applications to attract the attention of HR professionals and potential recruiters. Recently, a creative job application by a young engineer from Pune has gone viral on social media.

The young engineer, identified as Sharvin Shitole, created a fun internship pitch to get the attention of online food delivery platform Swiggy, which he referred to as "pookie". Shitole also explained why he is a good fit for the company's social media team.

Related Articles

While sharing his pitch, the engineer wrote on LinkedIn: "Swiggy wale hire kare aur hum pitch bhi na kare aisa toh ho nahi sakta! Dear Swiggy ki social media team, I saw you are looking for a social media intern. Toh yeh raha mera ek masaledaar pitch to work in your social media team! P.S. If you like this pitch, tag the right folks at Swiggy! Kya Swiggy muzhe hire karega? (sic)"

In his pitch, he said: "Degree se toh ek engineer hoon, par dil se ek creative hoon." He mentioned that he wants to make a name for himself in the social media and creative industry.

Talking of his skills, he mentioned that he is good at spotting trends and that he is a multi-tasker. He also said that he can make unhinged content and is a pop culture nerd.

The pitch garnered the attention team of the social media team at Swiggy. Later, Swiggy replied to his pitch and wrote: "Sharvin, Dekha humne pitch. Big boss ko pasand aaya toh batate hai."

Social media users were also wowed by Sharvin's creativity and hoped that he would get the internship.

"Swiggy ke social media ka fafda crispy hai, par yeh banda usme engagement ki jalebi jaisi mithas daal dega! Awesome pitch," a user wrote.

"Jethalal caught my attention (sic)," a second user commented.

"This was very funny. Hope to see you as a swiggster (sic)," a third user noted.

"Wow! This is the coolest thing I've seen on LinkedIn today," another user said.

Yet another user said: "That pitch has the perfect spice—hope Swiggy bites!"