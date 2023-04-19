Bournvita vs influencer row: Should you give ‘health drinks’ to your kids? Here’s what experts have to say

There has been raging debate both in the online and offline world on whether the powdered drinks we give to our children are really healthy or they are just sugar supplements masquerading as health drinks. Health experts are of the opinion that while most products claim they have nutrients and vitamins essential for a child’s overall development, many of them have excessive amounts of sugar which should not be given to a child.

Head of Clinical Nutrition Dietetics at Bangalores’ Aster CMI Hospital Dr. Edwina Raj said the products offered by brands and marketed as healthy for children are mainly considered supplements that come with benefits as well as side effects.

"Just like medicine, one should know how much of these products should really be included in your diet and if they are included, then what should be the quantity and for what age," she told India Today.

Lead Consultant– Neonatology and Pediatrics at Gurugram’s CK Birla Hospital Dr. Saurabh Khanna said these products come under the ultra-processed foods category and should not be offered to children.

Dr. Khanna also mentioned the consumption of these products can cause dental caries or damaged and tiny holes in teeth, excessive weight gain, and lifestyle-related ailments.

What do these energy drinks contain?

Dr. Saurabh Khanna says these energy drinks often have a good amount of malt and barley derivatives and high amounts of sugar. Dr. Edwina Raj also says that some of these health drinks available off the shelves in supermarkets and general stores have cheap ingredients such as soy, peanuts, and maltodextrin while others are superior in comparison.

"Maltodextrin, in particular, mentioned in most products, is not recommended in a few conditions. But at the same time, it is prescribed for some other disorders in children. So, we treat every individual with different nutrition prescriptions but general advice can do more harm," Dr. Raj explained.

When do doctors prescribe health drinks, if at all?

Despite all their shortfalls, experts believe that doctors prescribe supplements only to kids who are undernourished and whose parents cannot provide sufficient nutrition for a short duration of time.

"Most of them will tell you not to go for these drinks for your child unless the healthcare professional feels that the parents are not able to provide enough nutrients to their child or there is some sort of deficiency. In that case, we offer health supplements and not more than once a day, so it doesn't become a habit for the child," Dr. Saurabh Khanna mentioned.

Genesis of the ‘health’ in health drinks debate

The debate started after an Instagram reel slamming the popular health drink Bournvita by Revant Himatsinghka or Food Pharmer went viral. The influencer claimed in his video that the health drink, which many parents give their children, has high quantities of sugar and cocoa solids coupled with a cancer-causing colorant.

Himatsinghka also said in his video that the brand should change Bournvita’s tagline from ‘taiyyari jeet ki’ (preparation for victory) to ‘taiyyari diabetes ki’ (preparation for diabetes). After the video garnered massive traction, the company claimed the reel is misleading and also served a legal notice to the influencer.

We all need to stand by @foodpharmer



Shame on you #Cadbury #Bournvita to sue a content creator only for telling the truth of your product to everyone. Stop selling diabetes to our kids. Do better. Here's the video again. Now Sue thousands will you @CadburyWorld pic.twitter.com/HAazEeRKjv — Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj (@DeepikaBhardwaj) April 17, 2023

The influencer then deleted the video and issued an apology to the company. Before the video was deleted, it had some 12 million views before deletion and was shared by the likes of Hera Pheri franchise actor and politician Paresh Rawal, TMC Lok Sabha MP and 1983 World Cup hero Kirti Azad, and Rocketry and Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein actor R Madhavan.

He said in an Instagram post, “I have decided to take down the video across all platforms after receiving a legal notice from one of India’s biggest law firms on 13th April 2023. I apologise to Cadbury for making the video. I did not plan or intend to infringe any trademark or defame any company nor do I have the interest or resources to participate in any court cases and I request MNCs to not take this forward legally.”

What did the company say?

Bournvita said in a statement that it has earned the trust of Indian consumers over the last seven decades by being a scientifically designed formula made with ingredients approved for use. It added all their claims are verified and transparent.

“All our claims are verified and transparent and all ingredients have regulatory approvals. All the necessary nutritional information is mentioned on the pack for consumers to make informed choices," it added. The statement added it is best consumed with 200 ml of hot or cold milk as highlighted in the pack.

A company spokesperson was quoted as saying by PTI, “We would again like to reinforce that the formulation has been scientifically crafted by a team of nutritionists and food scientists to offer the best of taste and health. All our claims are verified and transparent and all ingredients have regulatory approvals. All the necessary nutritional information is mentioned on the pack for consumers to make informed choices."

(With inputs from PTI, India Today)

