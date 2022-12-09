Brazil vs Croatia Fifa World Cup 2022 Quarter Final: Where to watch; timing; live streaming

The quarterfinal round in the FIFA World Cup 2022 will kickstart with the crucial match between Croatia and Brazil on Friday, December 9. So far, Croatia haven’t lost a single match in the tournament. It had two draws and one win in the group stage. In the round of 16, the team played a lovely game against Japan and defeated the Asian team on penalties to storm into the quarters.

On the other hand, Brazil lost one match against Cameroon in the group stage. But then stormed into the round of 16 with its win over Serbia. They defeated South Korea 4-1 in the Round of 16 match to secure their position in the quarter-final.

Brazil have been voted as the best team to win the tournament and might face either Argentina or the Netherlands in the semi-finals if they defeat Croatia. Croatia, on the other hand, finished second in the Russia World Cup.

Croatia and Brazil have met twice before in the World Cup and Brazil won both times, both in the group stage. Croatia has only ever defeated a South American team once, when they beat Argentina 3-0 in the group stage of the 2018 World Cup.

When and where to watch

FIFA World Cup 2022 first quarterfinal Brazil vs Croatia will start at 8.30 PM IST. Viewers in India can watch the exciting match between Brazil and Croatia, on Sports18, Sports18 HD channels. Besides, viewers can the FIFA World Cup match on the Jio Cinema app and website for free.

Brazil at play

Brazilians have won the World Cup trophy five times, and are the favourites for the sixth time in the Qatar tournament. The Selecao had a smooth run in the Round of 16 match against South Korea with goals by Vinicius Jr., Neymar, Richarlison, and Lucas Paqueta.

In the past, Brazil was eliminated three times the last four competitions. To elaborate Brazil lost the quarter final matches in 2006, 2010, and 2018, to France, the Netherlands, and Belgium.

Brazil possible starting lineup vs Croatia

Croatia at play

Croatia made it to the finals of the World Cup last time around before losing to France in 2018 in the finals. This year, however, they have made it to the quarterfinals, but it wasn't so easy. They have only one win in the tournament so far, a 4-1 group stage win over Canada, with three draws, and a win on penalties over Japan in the Round of 16. But one can note that they have not lost a game in the last 11 World Cup matches.

Croatia possible starting lineup vs Brazil

