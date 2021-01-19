scorecardresearch
Breaking news: India win fourth test match against Australia; clinch series 2-1

India beat Australia by three wickets in fourth and final Test in Brisbane to retain Border-Gavaskar trophy

India has won the fourth and final test match of the series against Australia at The Gabba in Brisbane and retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. With this India has clinched the series with 2-1 against Australia.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated the Indian cricket on a major Test series victory. "We are all overjoyed at the success of the Indian Cricket Team in Australia. Their remarkable energy and passion was visible throughout. So was their stellar intent, remarkable grit and determination. Congratulations to the team! Best wishes for your future endeavours," he tweeted.

