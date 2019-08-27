scorecardresearch
Private trainer aircraft crashes in UP's Aligarh

Jet crash: As per initial reports, no injuries have been reported yet; the private jet crashed and fell on the ground before catching fire

A trainer aircraft VT-AVV has crashed at Aligarh Dhanipur airstrip in Uttar Pradesh. As per initial reports, no injuries have been reported yet. The incident happened in morning when a private jet crash and fell on the ground before catching fire, say reports. The reports suggest the incident happened after the jet got tangled in electric wires, causing a major accident.

More details are awaited.

